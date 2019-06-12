Janet Mills agrees to let Maine join states that allow terminally ill patients to end their lives

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills said on Wednesday that she will sign a bill to make Maine the ninth state to allow doctors to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients.

The Democratic governor had been mum on the legislation that will forestall a referendum slated by “death with dignity” advocates for the statewide ballot in 2020. Mainers rejected a similar measure narrowly in 2000, and it has been the subject of seven legislative pushes since 1992.

The bill from Rep. Patty Hymanson, D-York, the co-chair of the Legislature’s health committee, just barely cleared the Democratic-led chambers earlier this month, winning a 73-72 vote in the House of Representatives and a 19-16 vote in the Senate. They divided across party lines.

Only two legislative Republicans voted for the bill amid heavy opposition from social conservatives, while 17 Democrats broke ranks with most of their party to oppose it. Assistant House Majority Leader Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, a Catholic who had opposed the bill, ended up casting a deciding vote for it last week.

Mills’ position on the bill was largely a mystery before a Wednesday news conference, where she also announced that she would sign an executive order that would allow emergency rulemaking and outlining the expectations for data collection under the law.

The referendum push for the legislation has been funded largely by the Death with Dignity National Center, an Oregon group that pushed the first-in-the-nation law passed there in 1997. More than three-quarters of people who used the program to die there between 1998 to 2015 had cancer, according to a review in the American Medical Association’s journal.

The bill will allow people with terminal illnesses to receive life-ending medication from a doctor after waiting period and the acceptance of written and oral requests after a screening for mental health conditions and a second opinion. Forging or coercing requests would be a felony.

It was opposed in Maine by socially conservative groups including the Christian Civic League of Maine, which has argued that protections in the bill are insufficient, that it would forever alter doctor-patient relationships and that policy should account for palliative care advances.

