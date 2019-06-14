Inspector suspended after truck wheel killed state trooper

A motor vehicle inspector has had his license suspended for failing to perform an adequate inspection of the logging truck wheel that detached and killed a state trooper in a freak accident on April 3.

Technician Maurice Gray of Timberland Trucking of Medway gave the truck that killed state police Detective Ben Campbell new inspection stickers despite several flaws in the truck that contributed to Campbell’s death, Col. John E. Cote said during a press conference on Friday.

The driver of the truck has not been charged, but the case was forwarded to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office for review on May 13 to determine whether criminal charges are warranted. Gray’s license suspension is an administrative action, not a criminal charge, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said.

Timberland Trucking was also issued a warning, Cote said. McCausland said that the suspension was issued the week of the accident.

Campbell died almost immediately when he was struck by one of two wheels that came off a passing logging truck during a snowstorm on April 3. Campbell, a state police polygraph examiner on his way to a training assignment, had stopped to help a motorist, 25-year-old Robert John Anthony of Clifton, who had spun out on icy conditions on Interstate 95 in Hampden.

According to Anthony, Campbell had returned the man’s driver’s license and insurance card and was chatting when the truck passed them heading south. As the truck passed, its driver, Scott Willett of Patten, was changing from the right to the left lane of the two-lane southbound side and the wheels detached.

One wheel spun harmlessly off to the side of the road, state police have said.

Willett, who had pulled over to the side of the road past the accident, and a state trooper, who arrived shortly after the wheel strike, gave CPR to Campbell, Anthony said.

