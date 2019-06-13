Deering baseball star signs $1.5 million contract with Cardinals

Trejyn Fletcher apparently had 1.5 million reasons not to attend Vanderbilt University, after all.

The former Deering baseball star, who graduated from Portland High School last week, has turned professional.

According to published reports, Fletcher on Wednesday signed a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, one that included a $1.5 million signing bonus.

Fletcher, a power-hitting outfielder who also did some pitching, was among six of the Cardinals’ top 10 draft picks who signed on Wednesday.

The Delaware native recently became the highest-drafted position player ever from Maine when he was selected in the second round, 58th overall.

Fletcher had given a verbal commitment to attend Division I Vanderbilt — which advanced to this year’s College World Series — and had been considered to be a “tough sign” because of that dynamic.

Ultimately, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder could not turn down the money. The minimum “slot value” as the Cardinals’ pick at No. 58 was $1,214,300.