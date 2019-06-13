High School Sports
June 13, 2019
High School Sports Latest News | Native American Heritage | Bangor Metro | St. Bernard Rescue | Today's Paper
High School Sports

Deering baseball star signs $1.5 million contract with Cardinals

Photo by Greg Levinsky | BDN
Photo by Greg Levinsky | BDN
Tre Fletcher of Deering High School in Portland takes a few practice cuts prior to a recent game against Westbrook. The senior, who has committed to Vanderbilt University next season, is among the top major league draft prospects this year.
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff

Trejyn Fletcher apparently had 1.5 million reasons not to attend Vanderbilt University, after all.

The former Deering baseball star, who graduated from Portland High School last week, has turned professional.

According to published reports, Fletcher on Wednesday signed a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, one that included a $1.5 million signing bonus.

Fletcher, a power-hitting outfielder who also did some pitching, was among six of the Cardinals’ top 10 draft picks who signed on Wednesday.

The Delaware native recently became the highest-drafted position player ever from Maine when he was selected in the second round, 58th overall.

Fletcher had given a verbal commitment to attend Division I Vanderbilt — which advanced to this year’s College World Series — and had been considered to be a “tough sign” because of that dynamic.

Ultimately, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder could not turn down the money. The minimum “slot value” as the Cardinals’ pick at No. 58 was $1,214,300.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like