Deering baseball star drafted in 2nd round by St. Louis Cardinals

Outfielder Trejyn Fletcher of Deering High School in Portland was selected in the second round by the St. Louis Cardinals late Monday night during the first day of the Major League Baseball amateur draft.

He was selected 58th overall, the highest by a Maine player since Deering graduate Ryan Flaherty, who was chosen 41st in the 2008 MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs. Flaherty played seven years in the major leagues.

Fletcher has committed to play at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, where Flaherty also played his college ball.

The slot value signing bonus for the 58th overall pick in the draft is $1.2 million. Fletcher will have to decide whether to honor his commitment to Vanderbilt or sign a pro contract.

The only other Maine natives drafted higher than Fletcher were South Portland and University of Maine pitcher Billy Swift, who was selected second overall in 1984 by the Seattle Mariners, and Mt. Ararat High School of Topsham pitcher Mark Rogers, who was the fifth pick in 2004 of the Milwaukee Brewers.