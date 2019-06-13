Expert: Cpl. Cole was kneeling or crouching when shot by John D. Williams

Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole was either on his knees or crouching and trying to stand up when the shooter leaned over him, held a gun to his neck and pulled the trigger, a former Bangor police detective and blood spatter expert testified.

Larry Morrill, now an investigator with the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office, took the stand Thursday before jurors arrived in the John D. Williams murder trial so Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen could decide if his testimony is relevant. Morrill often assists the Maine State Police’s evidence response team at crime scenes.

Morrill took the stand on the fourth day of Williams’ trial at the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland. He testified before the judge but not the jury because defense attorney Verne Paradie objected to Morrill’s testimony arguing that it’s speculative and repetitive.

“I don’t think his testimony adds anything for the jury,” he said.

Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea countered that Morrill can testify to the position Cole was in, in relation to where Williams was when he pulled the trigger.

Mullen ruled shortly before lunch that the jury may hear Morrill’s testimony.

“I think it helps tie some things together for the jury,” he said.

The trial is less about whether Williams shot Cole — attorneys on both sides have agreed that happened — but rather about whether he intended to kill the Somerset County Sheriff’s deputy when he did so. The penalty for murder is between 25 years and life in prison. Under Maine law, a person convicted of murder in the death of an on-duty law enforcement officer may be sentenced to life.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese said after Williams’ first court appearance that the state would seek a life sentence if he is convicted of murder. The defense is arguing that Williams was too impaired by drugs to form the intent to kill, so is guilty of manslaughter, not murder. The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 30 years.

Morrill testified that he went to the Norridgewock home where Cole’s body was found to examine the scene and to gather evidence. He came to his conclusion based on the dirt and grass found on the back of Cole’s uniform shirt, the dirt on the toe of his shoe, the soot in the entrance wound and the slightly downward angle the bullet took as it passed through Cole’s neck from right to left.

Morrill also said that he found a spent casing from a .9 mm handgun in the grass in front of Cole, while the bullet was found behind him. Morrell theorized it hit the ground and ricocheted a few feet away.

Once the jury arrived, Maine State Police Detective Jason Andrews, who interviewed Williams after he was arrested took the stand. On Wednesday, Andrews played a video tape of that interview in which Williams allegedly confessed.

“I pulled away from him when he was trying to arrest me,” he said in the video, adding: “I just instinctively grabbed my pistol and pointed at him. I just made that choice.”

Under cross-examination Thursday, Andrews agreed that on several occasions, Williams said he did not mean to kill Cole and denied having a vendetta against him.

Cole had arrested Williams’ girlfriend for alleged drug possession on April 21, 2018, according to court documents.

Testimony was to resume at 1 p.m.

The trial is expected to go the jury early next week.

