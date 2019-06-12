Jury sees photos of accused deputy killer John D. Williams stripped naked after capture

Jurors in the murder trial of John D. Williams saw the accused killer naked and pinned to the ground by police in the Fairfield woods Wednesday.

On the fourth day of what’s expected to be a two-week trial for the fatal shooting of Cpl. Eugene Cole, prosecutors brought witnesses and photographs showing the capture of Williams on April 28, 2018, after a nearly four-day manhunt.

The trial is less about whether Williams shot Cole — attorneys on both sides have agreed that happened — but rather about whether he intended to kill the Somerset County Sheriff’s deputy when he did so.

If the jury finds he knowingly or intentionally killed Cole, they can find him guilty of murder, which carries a sentence of between 25 years and life in prison. If jurors believe he was too impaired by drugs to have formed the intent to kill, as his defense attorneys are arguing, they may be allowed to instead convict him of manslaughter, which has a maximum sentence of 30 years and no minimum term.

Police say they apprehended Williams in a small, secluded cabin near the Norridgewock border after following tracks from the suspect’s last known location and learning from helicopter searchers that the one-room structure was nearby.

The accounts of Williams’ capture provided by law enforcement officers Wednesday were similar to those given during a late February-early March hearing on a previous motion in the case.

Glenn Lang of the Maine State Police testified Wednesday, as he did in late February, that he hit Williams in the face once he and other officers had him down on the ground. Lang said Williams was slow to give up one of his arms to be cuffed.

“I was always taught … the most likely time for someone to do something bad to you is when you first get to them,” he testified. “I struck him two or three times on the side of the head, and said, ‘Stop resisting.’ He said, ‘OK, OK.’”

Lang testified that he was concerned there might be another person in the cabin — police would later determine there was not — and that Williams might have a firearm tucked into the long johns he was wearing.

“I needed to get his hand up there [to be cuffed] as quickly as possible,” he said.

Lang also testified Williams was stripped of the long johns he was wearing — he was already shirtless and not wearing shoes when he was found: “He had defecated himself from his leg all the way down to his ankle.”

Maine Game Warden Kristopher MacCabe testified Wednesday that, after he helped initially subdue Williams and checked the cabin for an accomplice, he came back outside and took a picture of Williams’ naked body, pinned to the ground. That photograph was shown to jurors for reference multiple times Wednesday.

He told the court he took that photo, as he had others that day, because “it was a crime scene.”

The issue of another controversial photograph of Williams was also discussed. Shortly after he was apprehended, Lang testified that police off-site requested a photo to confirm Williams’ identity. He said he picked Williams’ head up by his hair for the picture, which would go on to be widely circulated by media outlets and social media, but criticized by some as a “trophy photo.”

Lang, as he testified in late February, said Wednesday Williams was told to pick his head up for the photograph, but refused, tucking his chin down. Lang said he picked the suspect’s head up by the hair because he didn’t want to put his hand down near Williams’ mouth, where he could be bitten or be exposed to a “communicable disease.”

Defense attorney Verne Paradie argued in late February that police beat and intimidated Williams at the time of his capture, and that he only confessed to the shooting because he was afraid of additional abuse.

While Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen previously ruled that most of the confession can be admitted as evidence in the trial, despite Paradie’s motion to block it, the defense can still now try to convince jurors Williams’ comments to detectives after his capture shouldn’t be believed.

In the prosecution’s timeline of events, which is largely unchallenged by the defense, Williams was attempting to get into a Norridgewock home where he’d previously been living in the early morning hours of April 25, 2018, when Cole approached to arrest him on drug charges. Williams pulled out his Ruger .9 mm handgun and fatally shot him in the neck at close range.

Williams then stole Cole’s police truck and went on the run, starting a nearly four-day manhunt that ended on April 28, 2019, when police found him hiding in that small cabin in the Fairfield woods near the Norridgewock town line.

Prosecutors on Wednesday called several Maine State Police forensic specialists to testify about aspects of the case, including chemist Alison Gingras, who said she tested Cole’s uniform shirt for blood stains, and DNA expert Jennifer Sabean, who said that the DNA of Williams was found on sample taken from a water bottle collected at the site of the shooting.

This story will be updated.