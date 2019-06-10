Question of whether John D. Williams ‘intentionally’ killed Cpl. Eugene Cole at the center of trial

John D. Williams shot and killed Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in the early morning hours of April 25, 2018.

Attorneys on both sides of what’s expected to be a two-week murder trial acknowleged that in their opening arguments Monday morning at the Cumberland County courthouse.

The question facing a jury of eight women and seven men — 12 jurors and three alternates — will be whether Williams “knowingly and intentionally” killed Cole.

If Williams intended to kill Cole, it was murder. If not, the charge could be downgraded to manslaughter. A murder conviction carries a sentence of between 25 years and life in prison, while a manslaughter conviction has no minimum sentence and a maximum term of 30 years.

As he previously said he would, defense attorney Verne Paradie told the jury Monday morning Williams was so altered by heavy drug use at the time of the shooting he couldn’t have formed the intention to kill the deputy.

The prosecution used much of its opening argument girding against that defense.

Assistant Attorney General Leanne Zainea told the jurors she will call expert witnesses who will testify that gunpowder found on Cole’s neck and lead found on his uniform collar is proof the fatal shot was fired at point blank range, with the barrel of the Ruger .9 mm up against the deputy’s skin.

Zainea said that under Maine law, Williams can be considered to have “knowingly” killed Cole if he was “practically certain that the defendant’s conduct would cause the death of Cpl. Cole.”

“We would all agree that it’s practically certain that putting a gun up to a person’s neck and pulling the trigger, the natural consequence would be that person’s death,” she said.

Zainea said Williams wasn’t so impaired by drugs on the morning of April 25, 2018, that he couldn’t recognize Cpl. Cole as one of the deputies who had arrested his girlfriend recently on drug charges — and that he was cognizant enough to realize Cole was likely there to arrest him, as well, on drug charges.

She said Williams had been selling drugs for weeks trying to raise the $5,000 necessary to bail his girlfriend out of jail.

When given his chance to address the jury, Paradie argued that around the time of the shooting, his client had “told people he was smoking crack cocaine like he was inhaling air — in other words, he was smoking crack nonstop.”

“It’s not our defense in this case that Mr. Williams was completely blacked out and had no idea what he was doing,” Paradie said.

The defense attorney said he will call as a witness an addiction specialist who “would liken Mr. Williams’ state in that extended drug use to an animal caught in a trap. An animal might chew his leg off in order to get out of a trap without thinking about what it would be like to go on with three legs.”

The death of Cole, who was the first Maine law enforcement officer fatally shot in the line of duty in nearly 30 years, and ensuing four-day manhunt for Williams garnered intense media coverage.

In a March hearing over whether to suppress Williams’ apparent confession to police, prosecutors played a video of detectives’ interview of Williams at the time of his capture. In that video, Williams told police Cole approached him when he was trying to get into the Norridgewock home where he’d lived in the previous years.

“I didn’t want to get arrested,” he told a detective in the video. “Grabbed my pistol and pointed it at him. Just made that choice.”

Williams then went on the run. Police say he took Cole’s marked cruiser from the site of the shooting at the Norridgewock home to a Cumberland Farms convenience store on Route 2, and from there, he arranged to meet a friend in a more remote area. There, Williams allegedly stole that friend’s car and cellphone at gunpoint.

Police later allegedly found Williams hiding out in a small cabin in the Fairfield woods near the Norridgewock border on April 28, 2018, after a four-day manhunt.

Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen ruled that all but about seven minutes of the video of Williams’ 96-minute interview with detectives would be admissible at trial after defense attorneys argued police used physical violence to coerce the apparent confession.

Through the remainder of the morning Monday, prosecutors called witnesses to establish a timeline that wasn’t disputed by the defense. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese called up a dispatcher working the early morning hours and who recalled receiving an emergency call from the convenience store where Williams took the stolen cruiser, and then not being able to reach Cole.

She also called as a witness Lt. Kevin Adam of the Maine Warden Service, who recalled the initial search for Cole. Adam told the court he and other officers were gathered at a fire station across the street from the 16 Mercer Road home where Cole was shot. He said the woman who lived at the home started screaming when she saw the body in her yard, and he crossed the street to investigate.

“I put my fingers up to his neck to check for a pulse. He was cold to the touch. He wasn’t moving,” Adam said. “He had been deceased for a while.”

That woman, Kimberly Sirois, also testified, saying Williams “was like a son” to her and had lived with her for years starting at the age of 13 or 14.

While neither Paradie nor fellow defense attorney Patrick Nickerson cross examined the dispatcher or game warden, Nickerson did briefly ask Sirois about whether — and how — she suspected Williams had been using drugs prior to the morning of the shooting.

“He was wicked thin,” she said. “He looked sickly.”

Williams has pleaded not guilty to murder.

This story will be updated.