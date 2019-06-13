Watch the 1st trailer for the adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘Shining’ sequel, ‘Doctor Sleep’

2019 so far has seen Stephen King film and TV adaptations, including “Pet Sematary” in April, and will soon see the second half of the “IT” film saga, due out Sept. 6, and an adaptation of King’s 2013 novel, “Doctor Sleep” — the first trailer for which just dropped today.

You can now watch the trailer for the film, starring Ewan McGregor, Jacob Tremblay (“Room”) and Rebecca Ferguson (the “Mission: Impossible” movies), which is due out Nov. 8.

“Doctor Sleep” is a sequel to King’s 1977 masterpiece “The Shining,” published nearly 40 years after the original book came out. It tells the story of a grownup Danny Torrance (played by McGregor), who meets a young girl named Abra who has similar psychokinetic powers as he does. Danny must protect Abra from a dangerous cult that preys upon people with powers like theirs.

“Doctor Sleep” is directed by Mike Flanagan, who also directed the acclaimed 2017 adaptation of King’s “Gerald Game.” In the trailer, you can spot several references to Stanley Kubrick’s famous 1980 adaptation of “The Shining,” including the geometric carpet of the Overlook Hotel, and the elevator full of blood.