May 09, 2019
Watch the first trailer for ‘IT: Chapter 2’

Brooke Palmer | Warner Bros. Pictures via AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise in a scene from the film "It," based on the book by Stephen King.
By Emily Burnham, BDN Staff

The producers of “IT: Chapter 2,” the hotly anticipated second part of the blockbuster 2017 horror flick “IT,” based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, on Thursday released the first trailer for the new movie.

Prepare to get creeped out, everybody — here it is.

The trailer is really more of an extended clip from the movie, featuring Jessica Chastain playing the grown-up Beverly Marsh. She’s visiting with an elderly woman who lives in the apartment where she grew up — but Bev quickly releases there’s something hauntingly, terrifyingly familiar about the woman.

The rest of the trailer is more of a traditional preview, showcasing the rest of the grown up Loser’s Club, including James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough and Bill Hader as Richie Tozier. Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise.

Will you see “IT: Chapter 2”? Were you freaked out by the first one? Do you think the second one looks even scarier?

Please post your thoughts in the comments below.

 


Comments

