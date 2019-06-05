2 central Maine school employees plead not guilty to drunken driving

The principal of a Franklin County elementary school and food service director for a central Maine school district who have been accused of drunken driving entered not guilty pleas.

Brenda Sue Dwiggins, 61, of Farmington was charged with misdemeanor operating under the influence, and Dora F. York, 52, of Freeman Township was also charged with misdemeanor operating under the influence in May, according to the Sun Journal.

On May 3, a Farmington police officer stopped Dwiggins, the principal of Strong Elementary School, on Perham Street, near the Quebec Street intersection, for a defective tail light.

During the traffic stop, the officer became suspicious that Dwiggins was under the influence of alcohol and conducted a field sobriety test, after which Dwiggins was arrested.

On May 1, a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy arrested York, the food service director for Regional School Unit 73, for allegedly driving under the influence on Route 4 in Strong, the Sun Journal reports.

Both women were released on $150 cash bail from the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, the newspaper reports.

York was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, while Dwiggins due for arraignment on June 18, according to the Sun Journal. Both are scheduled to appear in Farmington District Court in August.