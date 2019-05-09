Maine elementary school principal accused of drunken driving

The principal of Strong Elementary School was arrested in Farmington on Friday night after police say she drove under the influence of alcohol.

The Sun Journal reports that a Farmington police officer stopped Brenda Sue Dwiggins, 61, on Perham Street, near the Quebec Street intersection, for a defective tail light.

During the traffic stop, the officer became suspicious that Dwiggins was under the influence of alcohol and conducted a field sobriety test, after which Dwiggins was arrested, according to the Sun Journal.

Dwiggins, a Farmington resident, was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center, where she was charged with misdemeanor operating under the influence, the Sun Journal reports. She was later released on $150 cash bail.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.