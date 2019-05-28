Janet Mills picks former Maine Democratic Party chair for key energy regulatory post

AUGUSTA, Maine — Former Maine Democratic Party Chairman Phil Bartlett was nominated to the state’s utility regulatory commission by Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday in a move that kicks off the Democratic governor’s remaking of a commission appointed so far by her predecessor.

Bartlett, 42, of Portland is an employment attorney whose experience around energy is centered on his service in the Maine Senate from 2004 to 2012. While in the Legislature, he chaired the energy committee and served as the upper chamber’s majority leader.

He replaces Mark Vannoy, the former commission chair who was appointed by former Gov. Paul LePage and left his post earlier this month after a six-year term expired in March. During his tenure, the commission phased out a policy crediting solar panel owners on a one-to-one basis for energy sold to the grid. Mills, a Democrat, has since signed a bill reversing the change.

Vannoy’s departure came after the commission approved to Central Maine Power’s proposed $1 billion hydropower corridor from Quebec to the regional power grid via western Maine, a controversial project that Mills backed after parties inked a $260 million benefits package.

