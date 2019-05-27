Search continues for the man who fell into Kenduskeag Stream on Sunday

The search for a man who fell into the Kenduskeag Stream about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Flour Mill rapids in Bangor resumed about 6 a.m. Monday after being suspended overnight.

Maine Warden Service divers, Bangor firefighters and members of DEEMI Search and Rescue were at Valley Avenue and Bruce Road.

Sgt. Alan Gillis of the Maine Warden Service said early Monday that the search most likely is a recovery effort as it is unlikely the man still is alive.

The man, who has not been identified, apparently fell into the stream accidentally after jumping off a wooden platform onto a concrete platform along the Kenduskeag Stream Trail after it passes under Interstate 95, Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesman for the Bangor Police Department, said Sunday.

Gillis said that six members of the warden service’s dive team were on site Monday morning with two in the water at a time. He said that conditions were dangerous.

“The rapid current, the cold water and the ledges makes it about as bad as it gets,” Gillis said.

The National Weather Service over the weekend issued a warning about the cold water temperatures in Maine’s steams, rivers, lakes and beaches. The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water.

The body of the last person who fell into the Kenduskeag Stream was not found for more than four months. Peter Manuel, 23, of Bangor fell through the ice on the stream about 1 a.m. March 2, 2018, behind a Harlow Street nightclub.

A boater spotted his body on June 23, 2018, when it surfaced by the docks beneath the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge, near the Sea Dog Restaurant and just a quarter-mile downstream from where Manuel went into the water. Autopsy results confirmed that he drowned and the manner of death was deemed accidental.

This story will be updated.