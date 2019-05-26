Bangor
May 27, 2019
Bangor

Warden service, police search Kenduskeag Stream for man who fell in Sunday

BDN photo by Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
The Kenduskeag Stream nearby where a man fell in on Sunday, May 26, 2019, is show in this 2015 file photo.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
A search is ongoing for a man who fell into the Kenduskeag Stream at the overlook at Valley Avenue and Bruce Road at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Bangor police.

Members of the Maine Warden Service, Bangor police and the city’s fire department were continuing their search of the stream at about 7:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Wade Betters, Bangor police spokesman.

The man, who has not been identified, apparently fell into the stream accidentally after jumping off a wooden platform onto a concrete platform along the Kenduskeag Stream Trail after it passes under Interstate 95.

The National Weather Service over the weekend issued a warning about the cold water temperatures in Maine’s steams, rivers, lakes and beaches. The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water.

Betters said that the man went into the stream near some rapids and did not resurface.

“The stream is probably a little bit higher than average due to recent rainfall but it is not excessively high,” he said.

DEEMI Search and Rescue also was on the scene, according to a posting on the Facebook page of the Orono-based non-profit.

 


