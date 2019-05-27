Body of Indian Island man recovered from Kenduskeag Stream

The body of an Indian Island man who fell into the Kenduskeag Stream on Sunday has been recovered.

John Nadeau, 41, was with Sumer Francis, also of Indian Island, at the Flour Mill rapids overlook, located at Valley Avenue and Bruce Road, in Bangor taking photographs about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland, Fisheries and Wildlife. While standing on the wooden platform overlooking the water, Nadeau stepped over the protective railings and shortly after lost his balance and fell into the stream.

His body was located about 8:45 a.m. Monday by a warden service diver on the bottom of the stream not far from where he fell in, Latti said.

Nadeau’s body was taken to Brookings and Smith Funeral home in Bangor and the Maine medical examiner’s office was notified, Latti said.

Members of the warden service, the Bangor fire department and DEEMI Search and Rescue worked until dark Sunday. Search efforts resumed about 6 a.m. Monday.

Sgt. Alan Gillis of the warden service said that six members of the warden service’s dive team were on site Monday morning with two in the water at a time. He said that conditions were dangerous.

“The rapid current, the cold water and the ledges makes it about as bad as it gets,” Gillis said.

The National Weather Service over the weekend issued a warning about the cold water temperatures in Maine’s steams, rivers, lakes and beaches. The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water.

The body of the last person who fell into the Kenduskeag Stream was not found for more than four months. Peter Manuel, 23, of Bangor fell through the ice on the stream about 1 a.m. March 2, 2018, behind a Harlow Street nightclub.

A boater spotted his body on June 23, 2018, when it surfaced by the docks beneath the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge, near the Sea Dog Restaurant and just a quarter-mile downstream from where Manuel went into the water. Autopsy results confirmed that he drowned and the manner of death was deemed accidental.