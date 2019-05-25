Hampden man accused of March credit union robbery charged in federal court

The Hampden man accused of robbing Down East Credit Union in Bangor of $8,726 on March 27 will be arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Ronald Tilley, 59, was indicted March 15 on one count of bank robbery by a federal grand jury in Bangor.

Tilley was arrested in South Windsor, Connecticut, on March 31 after he allegedly tried to walk out of a store without paying for nearly $60 in clothing.

He was charged in state court with Class B robbery and has been held at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post $50,000 cash bail since being returned to Maine in April.

During the robbery, Tilley threatened staff verbally before making away with the money, according to an affidavit filed at the Penobscot County Courthouse.

“I have a gun and I will shoot,” Tilley allegedly said to the branch manager, pointing at her and telling her to sit down.

Bangor police have said that no weapons were brandished during the robbery.

Tilley allegedly handed a black bag to tellers at the credit union and instructed them to fill it with cash from their drawers. After leaving with the cash, the branch manager was able to get a description of the alleged robber’s car — a maroon Chevrolet Silverado with rust or mud and salt on it.

Police found Tilley’s car in Hampden and some cash in a black backpack after they searched his home. Investigators confirmed it was money Tilley allegedly had taken from Down East Credit Union.

If convicted in federal court, Tilley faces twice the prison time — 20 years — than if he’d been convicted in state court. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 in U.S. District Court if convicted.