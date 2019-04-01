Suspect in Bangor credit union robbery arrested in Connecticut

The suspect in last week’s robbery of a Down East Credit Union location in Bangor was arrested in Connecticut on an unrelated shoplifting charge over the weekend and will be extradited back to Maine, according to Bangor police.

Ronald Tilley, 59, of Hampden was arrested in South Windsor, Connecticut, on Sunday after he allegedly tried to leave a store without paying for about $60 in clothing, according to the news website Patch. Police detained him and charged him with sixth-degree larceny and being a fugitive from justice. He was due to be arraigned Monday.

Because Bangor police secured a warrant for Tilley’s arrest after he allegedly robbed the Down East Credit Union on Springer Drive near the Bangor Mall last Wednesday, he can be extradited from Connecticut to appear in court on a robbery charge.

Police allege that Tilley threatened the credit union’s staff and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. There was no weapon involved, and nobody was injured during the robbery, according to police.

It is not clear when Tilley will return to Maine.