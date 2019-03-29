59-year-old suspect identified in Bangor credit union robbery

Bangor police have identified a suspect involved in the Down East Credit Union robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are looking for 59-year-old Hampden resident Ronald E. Tilley. They issued an arrest warrant for Tilley after searching a single-family home in Hampden on Thursday.

The Bangor Police Department described Tilley as a white male with hazel eyes who is balding with gray hair. He’s 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds, and has at least one tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone who sees Tilley should contact Detective Dustin Dow of the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384, ext. 95737.

The male suspect made a threat and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the Down East Credit Union on Springer Drive near the Bangor Mall, police said Wednesday. There was no weapon involved, and nobody was injured during the robbery, according to police.