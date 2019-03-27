Police looking for male suspect after Bangor credit union robbery

Bangor police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly robbed Down East Credit Union and left with an undisclosed amount of cash Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect made a threat but there was no weapon involved, according to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

Nobody was injured during the robbery, he said.

Police received a call reporting the incident at 2:41 p.m.

“When we arrived the suspect had already fled the scene,” Betters said.

The suspect was dropped off and picked up by someone else in a brown or maroon Chevy pickup truck, according to Betters.

Police received information that a truck matching a description they had released earlier was seen nearby at Petco on Stillwater Avenue, but after investigating further officers realized it was not the same vehicle.

Police plan to release surveillance footage of the suspect Wednesday evening. Betters said that if people see the vehicle or the suspect, they should call the Bangor Police Department at (207) 947-7382.

“If someone sees him, we don’t want them to approach those people,” Betters said. “We’d like to know where they are.”