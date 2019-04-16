Down East Credit Union robbery suspect’s bail set for $50,000

Ronald Tilley, who is accused of robbing Down East Credit Union in Bangor late last month, made his first court appearance Tuesday, where his bail was set for $50,000.

Tilley was arrested in South Windsor, Connecticut, on March 31 after he allegedly tried to walk out of a store without paying for nearly $60 in clothing. He was recently extradited back to Maine, where he has been charged with robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

The arrest of Tilley, 59, of Hampden came four days after he allegedly robbed more than $4,000 from Down East Credit Union in Bangor. During the robbery, according to an affidavit filed in court, he threatened staff verbally before making away with the money.

“I have a gun and I will shoot,” Tilley allegedly said to the branch manager, pointing at her and telling her to sit down.

However, police said earlier that no weapon was involved in the robbery.

According to the affidavit, Tilley handed a black bag to both tellers at the credit union and instructed them to fill it with cash from their drawers.

After Tilley left with the money, the affidavit said, the branch manager noticed his car — a maroon Chevrolet Silverado with rust or mud and salt on it.

Combining the surveillance footage from the credit union and the branch manager’s description, Bangor police found Tilley’s car in Hampden.

Police found cash in a black backpack after they searched his home and confirmed it was money Tilley had allegedly taken from Down East Credit Union.

He is set to appear in court again June 11.