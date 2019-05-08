Fox terrorizes 2 Maine homes, biting woman and dogs before being killed with shovel

A Bowdoinham woman was bitten by a fox Tuesday evening shortly before the fox found its way into a neighboring house and was killed by a resident.

Deputy Matt Sharpe of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office went to a Pond Road home just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report that a fox had chased a resident’s dog and then bitten the resident as she tried to get her dogs into the house, Chief Deputy Brett Strout said Wednesday afternoon.

The 39-year-old woman reportedly called one dog into her house, and when she went outside to get her other dog, the fox went into the house and bit her, Strout said.

She was treated by EMS at the house and then went to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick for follow-up. Her dogs were taken to their veterinarian for care, although Strout said it’s not clear whether they were bitten by the fox.

While still at the Pond Road home, Sharpe and Animal Control Officer Cliff Daigle were called at 9:37 p.m. to a home on Post Road in Bowdoin, where deputies believe the same fox had chased dogs around the yard and then followed them into that house.

The resident reported that after hearing his dog barking, he saw a fox chasing it around the yard, Strout said. When he called his dog into the house, the fox followed, and the man was able to pin the fox between the door and the wall before his son killed the fox with a shovel, Strout said.

No people were bitten, but the dog was and was later taken to a veterinarian.

Daigle bagged the dead fox, which he said had porcupine quills embedded in it, and took it to the state Health and Environmental Testing lab in Augusta for testing.

The dogs will be quarantined if necessary, Strout said, and lab tests will be made public after they are completed.