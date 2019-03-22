CDC seeks people who may have handled rabid bat in Bangor

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals who may have been exposed to rabies through the handling of a rabid bat in Bangor last weekend.

The live bat was found in the vicinity of the Shaw House, the youth shelter located at Union and First streets, according to the CDC. It was passed among several individuals who handled it with their bare hands in several locations in the Bangor area March 16 and 17.

The bat later tested positive for rabies at Maine’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory, the CDC said Friday. Those who had direct skin contact with the bat, and did not wear gloves or use a cloth or other barrier, are at risk of acquiring rabies.

Only those who handled the bat with bare hands are at risk for rabies. There is no risk to the general public in the area where the bat was found among those who did not touch the animal.

Bats that exhibit unusual behavior — including being easily approached, active during the day or unable to fly — could be infected with rabies, according to the Maine CDC. Most bats do not have rabies.

Rabies is fatal but preventable if treated without delay after exposure. Individuals who had direct skin contact with the bat should start rabies prophylaxis as soon as possible, the Maine CDC said.

Rabies is spread when infected animals bite or scratch another animal or person. The virus can also be spread if saliva or tissue from the brain or spinal cord gets into broken skin or the mouth, nose or eyes.

To help prevent the spread of rabies, the CDC recommends that people never touch a wild animal or any unfamiliar animal.

The CDC is requesting that those who had direct skin contact with a bat in the Bangor area during the weekend of March 16 and 17 contact their health care provider to discuss the risks and determine if they need to be treated. They can also call the CDC at 800-821-5821.