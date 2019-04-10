Five more rabies incidents reported in Bath

The city of Bath has experienced five incidents involving rabid or suspected rabid animals in the two months since dogs killed a rabid fox on Bayshore Road in north Bath — significantly more than anywhere else in the state.

Dead foxes were found with quills embedded in their faces on March 9 on Spruce Street and March 24 in the 300 block of Washington Street, according to a release from Deputy Bath police Chief Robert Savary.

Neither animal was tested because police do not suspect any exposure to other animals.

On March 25, a resident of north Bath reported that dogs killed a skunk that subsequently tested positive for rabies, Savary said. The dogs were current on their vaccinations.

On March 29, a dead raccoon was found in a backyard on the 1500 block of Washington Street, and the animal subsequently tested positive for rabies. A domestic pet may have been exposed.

Another dead raccoon was found April 3 in a yard on the 600 block of Middle Street. Again, the animal tested positive for rabies and a domestic pet was possibly exposed.

Elsewhere in Sagadahoc County, a raccoon found in Bowdoinham on March 25 tested positive for rabies.

Outside Sagadahoc County, Penobscot County has seen the most recent reports of rabies, with a raccoon testing positive in February in Greenfield Township, a bat in March in Bangor and a raccoon in Bradley on April 3, according to the Maine Centers for Disease Control.

Androscoggin County has seen two recent incidents, with two raccoons testing positive in Turner in February and a raccoon in Greene in March.

Elsewhere, one bat tested positive in Portland on March 8, a raccoon in Winthrop tested positive on March 29, and a rabid raccoon in Kennebunk was logged on March 20.

Police urge residents to be aware of the incidents, maintain control of their pets and keep their vaccinations updated.