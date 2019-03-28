Skunk killed in Bath tests positive for rabies

BATH, Maine — A skunk killed by a dog Sunday in north Bath has tested positive for rabies.

The incident marks the second time an animal found in Bath has tested positive for rabies this year, Bath police Chief Michael Field said in a release.

The skunk entered a fenced-in yard in the area of Varney Mill Road on Sunday and was killed by a dog owned by a resident of the home, Field said. The state lab in Augusta determined the skunk had rabies.

On Feb. 1, a dog killed a fox on Bayshore Road, about a mile from the incident on Sunday, Field said. That fox also tested positive for rabies.

The dog exposed to the skunk on Sunday was current on its vaccinations, Field said. Police urge residents to ensure their pets are up-to-date. He asked residents to call the city’s animal control officer or a veterinarian if they see anything unusual or if their pets are exposed to wildlife.