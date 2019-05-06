Lil Wayne and Blink-182 to stop in Bangor on their newly announced summer tour

Multiplatinum rapper Lil Wayne and pop-punk icons Blink-182 are teaming up for a summer tour that will include a stop at the Bangor Waterfront.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne will perform at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Saturday, July 13, with opening act pop-punk band Neck Deep. Tickets go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster, and prices start at $29.50. The stop in Bangor is among more than 30 dates the pair have planned for the summer tour.

A limited number of $20 tickets to the show are available starting at 2 p.m. Monday through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday as part of concert promotion company Live Nation’s National Concert Week promotion. The $20 tickets are available at waterfrontconcerts.com.

Blink-182 is one of the most successful rock acts of the past 20 years, with albums including “Enema of the State” and “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” selling millions of copies and singles “What’s My Age Again” and “All the Small Things” dominating the radio in 1999 and 2000. Blink-182 played in Bangor in September 2016, with opening acts A Day To Remember and All Time Low.

The prolific rapper Lil Wayne has released 12 albums in the past 20 years, including, perhaps most famously, his series of albums “Tha Carter.” With five releases in that series in total, his most recent album, 2018’s “Tha Carter V,” debuted at number one on the Billboard charts. His 2008 singles “A Milli” and the Grammy Award-winning “Lollipop” are considered modern-day hip-hop classics.

Lil Wayne performed in Bangor in July 2013, with guest artist T.I.

The Blink-182 and Lil Wayne show brings the total number of concerts at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion over the summer of 2019 to 17. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.

$20 tickets are also available through Tuesday night for Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion performances including Lynyrd Skynyrd on June 1, the Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson on June 14, Florida Georgia Line on July 18, Heart and Sheryl Crow on July 23, Train and the Goo Goo Dolls on July 30, Bryan Adams on Aug. 2, Luke Bryan on Aug. 8, Brantley Gilbert on Aug. 22, Breaking Benjamin on Aug. 28 and Alabama on Sept. 1.