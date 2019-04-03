Steve Martin and Martin Short’s comedy duo among shows set for Bangor this September

Two shows set for September in Bangor will bring country and comedy legends to the Queen City, according to Waterfront Concerts.

Country band Alabama, joined by southern rockers Charlie Daniels Band, will play at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 1. Tickets for the concert go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday. After nearly 50 years together, it will be Alabama’s first-ever concert in Bangor, though it will be at least the fourth concert in the city for the Charlie Daniels Band.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring their “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t” tour to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Joining Martin and Short will be Martin’s longtime bluegrass collaborators, the Steep Canyon Rangers, and pianist Jeff Babko. The show features sketches, songs, storytelling and general silliness from Martin and Short, two of Hollywood’s most beloved entertainers. An Emmy-nominated concert film of the duo’s last tour, “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life,” came out on Netflix in 2018.

Tickets for Martin and Short’s show go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, and prices start at $49.75.

For a full list of Waterfront Concerts coming to Bangor this summer and fall, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.