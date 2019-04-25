Mount Desert Island basketball standout to play for St. Joseph’s

Another eastern Maine boys basketball standout is headed to the NCAA Division III collegiate ranks. Andrew Shea of Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor, a 6-foot-3-inch guard, will attend Saint Joseph’s College in Standish this fall.

Shea was a captain for the Trojans during the 2018-2019 and averaged 11.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals to help coach Justin Norwood’s club finish third in the Class B North Heal Points at 13-5.

Shea, who as a sophomore played on MDI’s 2017 state championship team, was named to the Big East Conference all-star team as a senior.

“I think his game will translate well to the next level,” Norwood said. “At his size he is an excellent ballhandler and sees the floor as well as anyone I have ever coached.

“And his shooting has greatly improved over the past three years. He has great skills and he also has a drive to play at the highest level so he will put the time in to get better.”

Saint Joseph’s was 19-8 last season and reached the semifinals of the Great Northeast Athletic Conference tournament under 16th-year head coach Rob Sanicola.

Shea’s fellow team captain Derek Collin, the 2019 Big East Conference player of the year, previously announced his intention to enroll at Husson University in Bangor.