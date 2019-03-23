Relentless MDI standout to join Husson men’s basketball program

Derek Collin faces a position change when he joins the Husson University men’s basketball program next fall, but it should be an adjustment made easier by at least one intangible he will bring with him from Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor.

“The one skill he has that I’m not sure is coachable is his relentless nature,” MDI head coach Justin Norwood said. “He’s the most relentless player I’ve ever been around, and I think that translates to any level.”

The 6-foot-2-inch Collin, who played forward in high school but is likely to play more on the perimeter in college, is the third player to commit to Husson’s 2019 recruiting class. He joins 6-9 center Jared Balser from Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham and 6-7 forward Scott Lewis of South Portland.

“College basketball definitely has been a goal for me,” Collin said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, so to get the opportunity to do it is amazing.”

Collin was named Penobscot Valley Conference/Big East Conference player of the year last winter after averaging 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds, and shooting 52.2 percent from the field while leading MDI to a 13-5 regular-season record and the No. 3 seed in the Class B North tournament.

Collin also earned defensive and scholar-athlete awards from the conference and claimed a berth on the PVC All-Academic Team.

“Derek had a great senior season. He plays with toughness and grit,” Husson head coach Warren Caruso said. “We really like how hard Derek competes and his willingness to be coached. These traits will help him transition to the college game quickly.”

The three-year varsity player and two-year starter was part of MDI’s 2017 Class B state championship team as a sophomore. As a junior, he helped the Trojans return to the Class B North championship game and earned All-Big East Conference second-team honors.

“As far as his basketball skills alone, Derek’s got the ability to do a lot of different things,” Norwood said. “I think he’s an undervalued shooter. We used him primarily in the post his last two years, but he’s a good shooter, he shares the ball and he handles the ball well, and I think those are all things that will help him at the next level.”

Collin plans to major in accounting/financial management at Husson.

Husson won its seventh North Atlantic Conference championship in the past 11 years this season and advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament where the Eagles fell to No. 19 Williams College 86-60 in the opening round.

Husson finished the 2018-19 season with a 17-11 record.