UMass baseball team rallies for win over UMaine

ORONO, Maine — University of Massachusetts redshirt sophomore first baseman Anthony Videtto drove in his sixth and seventh runs of the three-game weekend series against the University of Maine with a two-out single in the ninth inning to rally the Minutemen past the Black Bears 6-5 at a misty Mahaney Diamond Saturday night.

The non-conference game on Legends Weekend was pushed back from noon until 7 p.m. due to the weather and Sunday’s game was canceled.

The teams split a Friday doubleheader, with UMaine winning the opener 4-1 and UMass taking the nightcap 7-5.

UMass is now 13-19, while UMaine fell to 8-24.

Both of UMass’ ninth-inning runs off reliever and loser Dillon Stimpson were unearned.

With the scored tied 4-4, Luke Oliphant opened the ninth by reaching on third baseman Cody Pasic’s two-base throwing error. Following a walk, a pop-up and a grounder to first, Videtto, who had been intentionally walked earlier in the game, flared a soft single into left field.

UMaine’s Danny Casals led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo opposite-field homer to right, his fifth homer of the season, but the Black Bears were able to muster just a base hit by Brogan Searle-Belanger after that as reliever Spencer Bergeron picked up the win.

UMaine took a 2-0 lead when Joe Bramanti reached on an infield single, continued to second on a throwing error and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the second. Casals doubled in the sixth and scored on Caleb Kerbs’ base hit.

Cody Laweryson pitched six shutout innings for UMaine, but reliever Nick Sinacola got touched up for three runs in the seventh on a walk, Kane Medina’s RBI double, a sacrifice, Eddy Hart’s run-scoring single and Nolan Kessinger’s triple.

Hernen Sardinas’ two-run homer to right off Kevin Dow in the bottom of the seventh, his sixth of the year, restored a one-run lead for UMaine, but UMass tied it with an unearned run in the eighth on Ryan Lever’s double and second baseman Kerbs’ error.