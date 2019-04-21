UMaine baseball team splits doubleheader with the Minutemen

Senior righthander Nick Silva threw a seven-inning no-hitter and freshman catcher Ryan Turenne, pinch-hitting for Jake Roper, belted a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the seventh as the University of Maine rallied for a 4-1 victory in the first game of Friday’s non-conference doubleheader at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

In the second game, the Minutemen came from behind to collect the victory, scoring three sixth-inning runs to erase a 5-4 deficit.

In the first game, Silva struck out two and walked two in fashioning his no-hitter. He hit a batter. He induced 12 fly ball, pop outs and seven ground ball outs. He improved to 3-4.

Danny Casals started UMaine’s seventh-inning rally with a base hit and Joe Bramanti followed with a base hit. Colin Ridley reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases and, one out later, the lefthanded-hitting launched Justin Lasko’s pitch over the right field fence for his first career homer.

The University of Massachusetts had taken a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning when Ryan Lever walked, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Kane Medina’s RBI fielder’s choice.

Cody Pasic had a double for UMaine.

Lasko pitched 6 1/3 innings of six-hit, four run ball with four strikeouts and a walk.

In the second game, Anthony Videtto drove in five runs with a double and two singles, including a two-out two-run single in the sixth that gave the Minutemen the lead for good.

Dylan Judd greeted reliever Matt Pushard with a base hit and, following a strikeout, Colin Shapiro singled. A balk and a walk loaded the bases and, a strikeout later, Videtto singled to left. Connor Smith singled in an insurance run.

UMaine erased a 4-0 deficit in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead on Hernen Sardinas’ three-run homer to right and Bramanti’s two-run homer to left center.

Judd had a double and two singles to complement Videtto. Shapiro doubled and singled and Smith singled twice.

Sardinas produced a double to go with his homer. He was UMaine’s only repeat hitter. Bramanti had his homer and Pasic doubled.