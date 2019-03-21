Hampden Academy star to play basketball at Husson

Husson University women’s basketball recently accepted a local into the program as the second incoming player to commit to the team. Bailey Donovan is a senior at Hampden Academy who recently finished an impressive four-year career for the Broncos.

Donovan led her team to its second straight Class A state final after upsetting previously undefeated Skowhegan in the North title game. Hampden team fell to Greely in the championship for the second year in a row.

She was named MVP of the Class A North tournament for second year in a row after averaging nearly 20 points and 17 rebounds. She finished her high school career with over 1,100 points, the second most in school history, and finished as the program leader in rebounds with 1,000 plus and blocked shots.

Donovan finished with a career double-double in points and rebounds and shot 80 percent from the foul line.

Donovan was also named one of 10 semifinalists in the state for Miss Maine Basketball this year. She was recognized on the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference all-star first team and was acknowledged as one of the top five defensive players in the league.

She won the Bob Whytock Award, presented by the Central Maine Board of Approved Basketball Officials, as the Class A North tournament MPV recognizing her play and sportsmanship.

“We are very excited about Bailey’s commitment to Husson University,” said Husson women’s head basketball coach Kissy Walker. “She is 6 foot, 3 1/2 inches, with a nice, soft touch around the rim. Bailey is a scorer and can be a nuisance in the paint blocking shots. She had several other opportunities to play elsewhere, but chose to be close to home with us at Husson and we are thrilled.”