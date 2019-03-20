Man accused of robbing two Bangor banks around Christmas pleads not guilty

A man accused of robbing two Bangor banks of $1,500 in less than a week around Christmas pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges in U.S. District Court.

Timothy Myers, 27, is charged with two counts of robbery in connection with a Dec. 21 robbery at the TD Bank on Stillwater Avenue and a similar robbery five days later at the KeyBank branch on Bangor Mall Boulevard.

Myers was arrested at an Ellsworth motel on Dec. 27, the day after the second robbery.

Tellers at both banks said Myers passed them notes demanding cash that contained threats but did not brandish a weapon.

He allegedly told police he had spent most of the money.

Myers originally was charged in state court in Bangor but was indicted March 14 by a federal grand jury. He had been held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor since his arrest unable to post $50,000 cash bail.

On Wednesday, Myers agreed to be held without bail on the federal charges.

Myers’ attorney, Terence Harrigan of Bangor, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Lowell, who is prosecuting the case, declined Wednesday to comment.

Police used security footage from the robberies to locate Myers. He was seen leaving at least one of the robberies in an older brown sedan driven by someone else, court documents said.

The people he was with outside both banks did not know he intended to rob them, police said in December.

If Myers is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $25,000. He also could be ordered to pay restitution.