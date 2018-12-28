Judge sets $50,000 bail for man accused of robbing 2 Bangor banks

A judge on Friday set bail at $50,000 for the man police arrested Wednesday night for allegedly robbing two Bangor banks in less than a week.

Timothy Myers, 27, is charged with two counts of robbery in connection with a Dec. 21 robbery at the TD Bank on Stillwater Avenue and a similar robbery five days later at the KeyBank branch on Bangor Mall Boulevard. Myers might also have tried to obtain money from a credit union before allegedly robbing the KeyBank, according to a police affidavit filed in court that details the case.

At the TD Bank, Myers handed a note to the teller threatening to shoot if she didn’t hand over money, according to the police affidavit. He allegedly used a similar note to rob KeyBank five days later. Myers stole more $1,500 combined from both banks, according to the affidavit. Police have said Myers never brandished a weapon.

At a bail hearing Friday afternoon at the Penobscot Judicial Center, prosecutors requested the $50,000 bail that the judge adopted. Myers’ defense attorney didn’t contest the amount.

Police used security footage from the robberies to track down Myers.

He was caught on video cameras leaving at least one of the robberies in an old brown sedan, according to the affidavit.

Bangor police tracked down the sedan’s owner, whose son had driven Myers, a man and a woman from Ellsworth to Bangor on Christmas Eve. Myers and the other man stayed with the car owner and his son overnight. On Wednesday morning, the car owner took his son and his two male guests to Walmart, after which one of the males offered the owner gas money in exchange for a ride back to Ellsworth. The car owner did not know which one of the two males was Myers, police wrote in the affidavit.

The car owner took his son’s two friends to Down East Federal Credit Union on Springer Drive, and he saw the man later come out of the credit union without money, stating that his card did not work. Inside, employees at the credit union called the police after they noticed a suspicious male come in and ask for a piece of paper to write on. When they asked him for identification, the man left.

The car owner then drove both males to KeyBank. After Myers came out of the bank, according to the affidavit, he handed the car owner a $20 bill for gas.

The sedan owner didn’t know Myers was robbing the bank, according to the affidavit.

The information about the sedan led the police to Ellsworth, where police found Myers residing at the Hampton Inn in a room booked by a friend. He confessed to robbing the banks and told officers that he had already spent most of the money he acquired through the robberies, according to the affidavit.

Conditions of Myers’ bail include no entry into TD Bank or KeyBank, along with no contact with the car owner and his family, his friends from Ellsworth, or the two bank tellers he threatened through the notes.

Myers has recent criminal history in Maine and Massachusetts.

In Maine, his previous theft convictions include one in August 2014, which he resolved with a fine, and another in February 2018, for which he served two days in jail and probation time.

In November 2015, he was convicted of violating conditions of release, and resolved that conviction with a fine, according to the affidavit.

Myers also has a pending charge in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, for assault with a dangerous weapons, and a fugitive from justice charge in Bristol County, Massachusetts.