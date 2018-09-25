Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018: Maine elections are secure, Kavanaugh will be great, Republicans not fiscally responsible

September 25, 2018 10:09 am

Kavanaugh will be great

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court is yet another great for America. President Donald Trump’s nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch was great and so will be Kavanaugh’s.

As a jurist, Kavanaugh has continuously rejected attempts by “our” government to overreach its authority and impose burdensome rules and regulations on the lives of “We the People.” Time and again Kavanaugh has said the job of a judge is to rule based upon existing law and not to create new government policy or new law. In simple terms, this means to read and apply the words of existing statutes, as written.

Reading our Constitution, as written, is very important to me because I swore a lifetime oath to support and defend our Constitution. Congress — the U.S. House and U.S. Senate — makes U.S. law, not our judges and courts. I want justices and judges who support and defend our constitutional rights in our Constitution. I do not want any new, so-called “rights” not in our Constitution that are decided by any court ruling.

Kavanaugh has decades of the most impressive credentials and jurisprudent accomplishments. His qualifications and commitment to consider and uphold our Constitution, as it is written, are beyond question. This nomination is one of the most important items that our Senate will consider this year. I look forward to Kavanaugh’s imminent confirmation.

Arthur Langley

Harrington

Football pay offs not worth risk

I have always been dismayed by decisions by smaller Division I-AA (now peculiarly called Football Championship Subdivision) football teams to play larger Division I-A (now called Football Bowl Subdivision) teams. True, they get a nice payoff but at what cost? The Division I-A schools have more scholarships and their players generally are bigger, faster and stronger. The likelihood of injury to the Division I-AA player is great as is evidenced by this weekend’s injury to the University of Maine’s starting quarterback Chris Ferguson.

Granted upsets such as Maine’s victory over Western Kentucky do occur, but generally speaking the I-AA teams are simply cannon fodder for the bigger I-A teams seeking to pad their records against weaker opponents.

I would suggest that UMaine’s athletic director think long and hard before continuing this wrong-headed practice in the future.

Steve Bulloch

Searsport

Kavanaugh credibility on the line

When Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh learned of the allegations being made against him by Professor Christine Blasey Ford, he could have said it may have happened or did happen, he was deeply sorry and regretful, and ask Ford to forgive him. Had he done that, Sen. Susan Collins and her colleagues could have then considered whether such an act at his age should disqualify him from the Supreme Court. But such is not the case.

By denying the act (and therefore accusing Ford of being a liar), Kavanaugh has placed his credibility on the line. If it is determined that Ford is (or is more likely than not) telling the truth, there is no choice left but to conclude that Kavanaugh’s denial was untruthful. In that case, he is disqualified from serving on the Supreme Court, since his willingness to lie about the sexual assault means that it is no longer possible to believe his other testimony before the Senate.

William Crain

Pownal

Maine elections are secure

In this turbulent political era, I, like many other people, have been concerned whether my vote will count. Is there a possibility that once I’ve voted, my vote can be changed by hackers or anyone else? Recently, I heard Maine Deputy Secretary of State Julie Flynn’s answer.

Appearing on the League of Women Voters Downeast’s “Democracy Forum” program on WERU-FM on Friday, Flynn said that no part of the entire process from voting booth to final results is done on the internet. Since nothing is transmitted or done online, there is virtually no possibility that the results can in anyway be changed by hacking.

Flynn did say that voter registration information is transmitted by town clerks to the Secretary of State’s Office via the internet and while it could potentially be a target of hackers, there are protocols including encryption and other secure methods that make that possibility extremely unlikely. In addition, Flynn noted Maine was not one of the states that experienced any hacking during the 2016 election.

I’m reassured that my ability to vote is protected and my vote will count. I hope other Mainers will agree.

Suzanne Carmichael

Deer Isle

GOP not fiscally responsible

One story has been lost amid the fervor over the Kavanaugh hearings and the myriad other circus acts out of Washington. The Maine Legislature finally adjourned earlier this month. The session was due to end in April.

This highly contentious, inefficient functioning of state government was mostly due to Gov. Paul LePage and a handful of Republicans in the House hellbent on throwing sand in the gears of state government, never mind the consequences.

As it turns out, the consequences are significant. The estimate is that the special session cost taxpayers nearly $320,000.

Please remember this when you hear Republicans talk about being “fiscally responsible,” or how we can’t afford Medicaid expansion, or the funding of clean election candidates, or how we need to cut back what we offer in SNAP benefits to the single mom trying to feed her child. Enough of the Republican charade.

Maryann Larson

Portland

Golden for Congress

Don’t you think that the people of the 2nd District of Maine get what is happening with Bruce Poliquin’s huge signs and his vicious TV ads? Running ads that demonize his opponent, Jared Golden, does not shed light on the real issues of the campaign. We understand that the people of Maine are not paying for those ads.

We have in Golden a man of proven integrity. He always states his opinions and he truly cares for our state and the people of Maine. We would be proud to have him serve.

And, do you ever wonder why Poliquin never speaks in his ads, except to “approve this message?” I do.

Sue Owen

Orono