UMaine football to clash with Central Michigan on Saturday

Ronald Gillis | UMaine Athletics Ronald Gillis | UMaine Athletics

University of Maine vs. Central Michigan

Time, site: Saturday, 3 p.m., Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Records: UMaine 2-0, Central Michigan 0-3

Series, last meeting: 1st meeting

Quarterbacks, UMaine: Chris Ferguson (32-for-59 passing, 384 yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception); CMU: Tony Poljan (40-for-70, 344 yds., 1 TD, 4 INTs, 32 rushes, 84 yds.), Tommy Lazzaro (13-for-22, 128 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT; 12 att., 55 yds.)

Top rushers, UMaine: Joe Fitzpatrick (38 att., 162 yds., 1 TD), Ramon Jefferson (24-134-1); CMU: Jonathan Ward (37-139 yards), Gwilly Kumehnnu (28-85-1)

Top receivers, UMaine: Drew Belcher (8 receptions, 61 yds.), Micah Wright (6 rec., 102 yds., 3 TDs); Jaquan Blair (5-78-1); CMU: Cameron Cole (9 rec., 110 yds.), Brandon Childress (8-75), Julian Hicks (7-63-1)

Defensive leaders, UMaine: Deshawn Stevens (17 tackles, 2 sacks), Sterling Sheffield (16 tackles, 3.5 sacks), Manny Patterson (10 tackles, 4 pass breakups); CMU: Malik Fountain (35 tackles), Devonni Reed (30 tackles), Trevor Apsey (18 tackles, 2 pass breakups)

Game notes: The Football Championship Subdivision Black Bears will try to accomplish the rare feat of beating two Football Bowl Subdivision teams in the same season after beating Western Kentucky 31-28 two weeks ago. UMaine is 3-15 all time against FBS teams. UMaine is coming off a bye week and has regained the services of injured linebackers Jaron Grayer and Taji Lowe, center Chris Mulvey and wide receiver Earnest Edwards. Central Michigan, coached by former UMaine assistant John Bonamego, is coming off a 24-16 loss to Northern Illinois. The Chippewas, who also lost to Kansas (31-7) and Kentucky (35-20), have played in four consecutive bowl games. Both CMU quarterbacks are running threats. UMaine leads the FCS in rushing defense, allowing 13.5 ypg, and is second in sacks per game (6).

Maine Maritime vs. US Merchant Marine

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Brooks Stadium, Kings Point, N.Y.

Records: Maine Maritime 0-2, Massachusetts Maritime 2-0

Series, last meeting: Tied 1-1, Merchant Marine 56-31 on 9/23/17

Quarterbacks, Maine Maritime: Bailey Sawyer (21 of 44 passing, 372 yds., 2 TD, 3 INT); Merchant Marine: Krystian Abbott (5-8, 93 yds., 1 TD)

Top rushers, Maine Maritime: Cooper Chiasson (26 att., 84 yds.), Zackary Brannon (9-21); Merchant Marine: Abbott (31-135, 2 TD), Alec Kiernan (8-111, 2 TD)

Top receivers, Maine Maritime: Dominic Casale (9 rec., 134 yds., 1 TD), Mason Kaserman (7 rec., 61 yds.); Merchant Marine: Joe Vitelli (3-36), Matt Restifo (1-43, 1 TD)

Defensive leaders, Maine Maritime: Derek Breunig (24 tackles), Maxwell Horton (19 tackles), Justin Pinard (12 tackles); Merchant Marine: Reno Dubreuil (15 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble), Brooks Canwell (10 tackles)

Game notes: This third straight meeting between the two NEWMAC schools matches teams that have started their seasons in opposite fashion. Merchant Marine is averaging 339 rushing yards compared to just 20.5 ypg for Maine Maritime. MMA counters with 218 passing yards per contest compared to 46.5 passing ypg for Merchant Marine. Dubreuil, a junior linebacker, was named NEWMAC player of the week for his 10 tackles, (three for a loss), one sack and a forced fumble for Merchant Marine against SUNY-Maritime last week. Breunig, a senior linebacker from Westbrook, was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week after amassing 14 tackes during MMA’s loss to Mass. Maritime.