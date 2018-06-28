Brewer’s Corey named state’s top baseball coach; Bangor junior honored

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

Dana Corey, who this spring guided the Brewer High School baseball team to its first state championship, has been named the state’s coach of the year, the American Family Insurance All-USA Maine Baseball Team announced Thursday.

The Witches’ ninth-year head coach, a former baseball standout at Brewer High School and the University of Maine before going on to play in the Chicago Cubs organization, led a team with just one returning starter from the previous season to a 15-5 record in its first year in Class B.

The Witches capped off their season with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Wells in the state championship game.

Cape Elizabeth catcher Brendan Tinsman, previously honored as the state’s Mr. Baseball and Gatorade Maine Player of the Year, was named the All-USA Maine Player of the year. The Wake Forest University-bound catcher batted .510 with three home runs and 21 RBIs this spring while throwing out 83 percent of attempted base stealers.

Among those joining Tinsman on the All-USA Maine first team was Bangor High School junior pitcher-third baseman Zach Cowperthwaite. The right-hander finished the spring with an 8-1 pitching record while leading coach Dave Morris’ Rams to their fifth consecutive Class A state championship.

Cowperthwaite won three of Bangor’s four postseason games, including a two-hitter in the Class A North final against Oxford Hills of South Paris. Three days later, he worked into the fifth inning of the team’s 10-6 state championship game victory over Gorham.

Cowperthwaite was the only junior named to the first team.

Other All-USA Maine first teamers were pitchers Cam Cousins of Wells and Hunter Owen of South Portland; infielders Grant Hartley of Edward Little of Auburn, Riley Hasson of South Portland, Brogan-Searle Belanger of Thornton Academy in Saco and Nathan Curtis of Marshwood of South Berwick; and outfielders Titus Kaewthong of Oceanside in Rockland, Maxx St. John of Cheverus of Portland and Shane MacNeill of Traip Academy in Kittery.

Named to the second team were pitchers Matt Burnett of Ellsworth, Jacob Bickford of Dexter and Colton Carson of Oxford Hills; catcher Cameron King of Portland; infielders Pedro Matos of Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield, Tim MacDonald of York, Griffin Watson of Cheverus and Ben Nelson of Gorham; and outfielders Kolby Lambert of Thornton Academy, Donnie Tocci of Portland and Derek Smith of Kennebunk.

