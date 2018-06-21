Cape Elizabeth catcher named state’s Mr. Baseball

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • June 21, 2018 8:49 pm

Brendan Tinsman, a senior catcher at Cape Elizabeth High School this spring, verbally committed to play college baseball at Wake Forest University in 2015 — when he was just a freshman.

Tinsman’s still set to join the Demon Deacons after signing his National Letter of Intent last November.

Now he’ll do so as the state’s consensus top high school player in the state for 2018 after being named the recipient of the Dr. John W. Winkin “Mr. Baseball” Award during a brief ceremony at Colby College in Waterville on Thursday afternoon between games of the Maine Baseball Coaches Association senior all-star doubleheader.

Tinsman, who previously was named the 2018 Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, becomes the 27th winner of the annual award that recognizes the top high school senior baseball player in Maine, and he is the first Mr. Baseball honoree from Cape Elizabeth.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Tinsman, a four-year starter for the Capers, was named Western Maine Conference co-player of the year this spring and became a four-time WMC all-star after leading coach Andy Wood’s club to a 12-6 record, the No. 2 seed in the final Class B South Heal point rankings, and a berth in the regional semifinals.

He was selected for the Winkin Award from among nine statewide finalists, including pitcher Jacob Bickford of Dexter, the Penobscot Valley Conference Class C player of the year who will attend the University of Maine in the fall; pitcher Dean Grass of Bangor Christian, the co-Class D North-South player of the year who will attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia; pitcher-shortstop Pedro Matos of Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield, the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B player of the year who will attend UMaine; and pitcher-catcher Evan Bess of Madison and the Bridgeway (Madison-Carrabec) cooperative baseball team, the Mountain Valley Conference Class C player of the year who will attend UMaine.

Also, pitcher-first baseman Grant Hartley of Edward Little of Auburn, the KVAC Class A North player of the year who will play football at UMaine; catcher Cameron King of Portland, a first-team All-Southwestern Maine Activities Association selection who will play baseball at Bridgton Academy; pitcher-shortstop Cam Cousins of Wells, the co-WMC Class B player of the year who will play at Southern Maine Community College; and outfielder Shane McNeil of Traip Academy in Kittery, the WMC Classes C-D player of the year who will play at Thomas College next season.

