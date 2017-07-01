Monday, July 3, 2017: Defend Maine’s monument, Senate health bill all about tax cuts, Remove Trump

Defend Maine’s national monument

I am very upset that the president has decided to single out Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument for special review based on the antics of Maine’s governor. While Gov. Paul LePage has made a lot of false and hurtful claims about the Katahdin region, he hasn’t actually been to the monument. He hasn’t spent much time in our communities, either.

The economic benefits of the monument are already starting to be felt and documented by businesses in my community and others around the monument. But this place is so much more, and it needs to remain a monument to highlight it all.

My home town of Island Falls, for instance, is the place where Teddy Roosevelt stayed during his many trips to the Katahdin region in the 1800s. He crossed the land that is now the monument and formed a lifelong friendship with Bill Sewall, an Island Falls native who would help advise Roosevelt later in life.

Roosevelt went on to become the 26th president and created several monuments, parks, preserves and national forests. He understood the reasons for national level recognition better than most. I think he would be shocked to hear the way our governor talks about the Katahdin region. He would be equally shocked to learn of efforts to undo the authority he used to create so many of our nation’s most important landmarks.

We need Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins, and Rep. Bruce Poliquin to stand up for our communities against attacks on our monument.

Barry W. Smith

Island Falls

Health bill all about tax cuts

The Republican health care bill will literally kill people. Middle-class families will have to decide whether someone quits their job to care for grammy (who has just been pushed out of the nursing home) or should all their disposable income be spend keeping her in care? The sickest among us will be sicker, and everyone will have to pay higher insurance premiums for less coverage.

The Republican plan has not one word about cost savings. Not one word about cutting prescription prices. Not one word about how uninsured people can get the care they need without going to an emergency room. Not one word about how middle-class families can provide for their sick family members without going bankrupt. They have had seven years to think about it and the best they can come up with is a tax cut for the wealthiest. What is the point?

It’s time to move to a Medicare for all system. If every other developed country can do it, we should be able to do it, too. Why should Americans go without healthcare? Why should American businesses have to pay for and wade through the mess that is the health insurance system in the United States? None of this is about providing healthcare for Americans and supporting our working families. It’s about the richest getting richer, and the rest of us are expendable.

Call your congressperson today. Make your voice heard.

Maureen Turgeon

Orr’s Island

Whack-y health care costs

Perhaps our hard working representatives on state and federal levels can explain the following. Two weeks ago, my dog was diagnosed with anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease, a week after my wife was diagnosed with the same. Both were prescribed Doxycycline (by different doctors). The cost for the dog was $5.55, while for my wife it cost $31. It seems like something is out of whack here.

Fred Carey

St. George

Remove Trump from office

A new poll from the Pew Research Center shows the majority of the world’s population thinks that President Donald Trump is ” ignorant, arrogant and dangerous.”

Trump ran a campaign (in which he behaved like a child and a bully) that was based on ignorance, anger, hatred and divisiveness. That mindset has infected our country’s culture to an alarming degree (Trump’s supporters have threatened to beat up, rape, kill anyone who criticizes him.)

Trump continues to prove he’s incompetent and unfit to be president. His arrogant, ignorant and emotionally immature behavior has damaged hundreds of years of diplomacy, created a very deep and angry divide among politicians (and citizens), and damaged relationships with many world leaders (protests against Trump were so numerous in England, he has refused to go for a state visit). Trump’s ineptitude and childish behavior have made us a laughingstock all over the world.

Trump has basically stated during interviews that he know it’s easy for him to manipulate his supporters. Some supporters have now realized they were conned — we all hope that more of them will step up to the plate, admit a mistake was made and do something that will help change (or at least minimize) the damage that’s been done.

The majority of people here (and all over the world) believe Trump’s a malignant growth affecting the well-being of our country and the future of our children. He needs to be removed from office before he does even more damage to our country.

Cathy Williams

Bangor

Collins stands up for Planned Parenthood

On June 25, Sen. Susan Collins said on ABC’s “This Week” that “ it makes absolutely no sense to eliminate federal funding for Planned Parenthood.” Collins understands that Planned Parenthood provides critical care to millions of people across the country. In Maine, Planned Parenthood health centers treat more than 10,000 patients a year, and for many of them Planned Parenthood is their only access to health care.

The Senate will vote after the holiday recess to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, and the bill includes a provision blocking Planned Parenthood from receiving reimbursements from Medicaid, sometimes called “defunding” Planned Parenthood. In Maine, 25 percent of Planned Parenthood patients are insured through Medicaid. Without Planned Parenthood, they would have nowhere else to go.

Collins has said she is opposed to defunding Planned Parenthood. As her constituent, I am pleased to hear that, and will expect the senator to keep her promise to vote against this bill.

Rebecca Cole-Will

Ellsworth