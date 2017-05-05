Maine’s national monument among 27 feds will review

The U.S. Department of the Interior will include Katahdin Woods and Waters in its review of 27 national monuments, officials announced Friday.

The review of Maine’s national monument will determine whether the executive order creating it exceeded federal law. The announcement of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s decision ended confusion that began when President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring the review on April 26.

Katahdin Woods and Waters might have been created by an executive order signed by President Barack Obama in August 2016 “without adequate public outreach and coordination with relevant stakeholders,” the Department of Interior said in a statement released Friday.

The administration created confusion by failing to list Katahdin Woods on an executive order fact sheet. Zinke also seemed to exclude Maine’s when he told reporters prior to Trump’s order that the review would include monuments only if they were 100,000 acres or more in size.

