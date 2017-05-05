Maine’s national monument among 27 feds will review

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument map
Courtesy photo
Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument map
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted May 05, 2017, at 4:42 p.m.

The U.S. Department of the Interior will include Katahdin Woods and Waters in its review of 27 national monuments, officials announced Friday.

The review of Maine’s national monument will determine whether the executive order creating it exceeded federal law. The announcement of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s decision ended confusion that began when President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring the review on April 26.

Katahdin Woods and Waters might have been created by an executive order signed by President Barack Obama in August 2016 “without adequate public outreach and coordination with relevant stakeholders,” the Department of Interior said in a statement released Friday.

The administration created confusion by failing to list Katahdin Woods on an executive order fact sheet. Zinke also seemed to exclude Maine’s when he told reporters prior to Trump’s order that the review would include monuments only if they were 100,000 acres or more in size.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Sheriff: Maine weatherman who died would have been charged in sexual assault caseSheriff: Maine weatherman who died would have been charged in sexual assault case
  2. Flooding hitting sections of Golden Road and MillinocketFlooding hitting sections of Golden Road and Millinocket
  3. Family booted from Delta flight, threatened with jail for not giving up toddler’s seatFamily booted from Delta flight, threatened with jail for not giving up toddler’s seat
  4. Judge: Maine man is competent to be tried for murderJudge: Maine man is competent to be tried for murder
  5. Coast Guard calls off search for Florida sailor who was headed to MaineCoast Guard calls off search for Florida sailor who was headed to Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs