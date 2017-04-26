Trump signs executive order authorizing review of national monuments; Maine’s seemingly excluded

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday authorizing a review of national monuments that apparently leaves out Maine’s North Woods monument.

It wasn’t clear from Trump’s news conference whether the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument would be under review. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told reporters Tuesday night that the order would direct his department to review national monument designations since 1996 that are 100,000 acres or more in size. The Maine monument is 87,563 acres.

Trump’s order appears to be aimed more at two Utah monuments created by Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Describing the Antiquities Act as abused by Obama, Trump said Wednesday that in December alone, 1.35 million acres of Utah land were seized by the federal government “over the profound objections” of Utah residents.

“The Antiquities Act does not give the federal government unlimited power,” Trump said Wednesday.

The Obama administration’s executive orders designating monuments placed 265 million acres of land under federal control, Trump said.

A gift to the nation from Burt’s Bees entrepreneur Roxanne Quimby, the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument was designated by President Barack Obama on Aug. 24, 2016.

Gov. Paul LePage was with Trump when he signed the order.

