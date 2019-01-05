UMaine women’s basketball team breezes to easy win over UMBC

BANGOR, Maine —- Basketball is a game of runs.

And it took just one run to decide the University of Maine women’s basketball game against the University of Maryland Baltimore County at the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday afternoon.

That’s because it was a 25-0 run by the Black Bears in the first half and it enabled them to cruise to an 84-44 America East victory over the Retrievers.

Fifth-year senior guard Parise Rossignol of Van Buren had a game-high 19 points in 21 minutes and she also had four rebounds for 9-6 UMaine (2-0 AE).

Sophomore Kelly Fogarty came off the bench to score 14 points and Fanny Wadling, in her second game back after missing 10 games with a concussion, had nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

Tanesha Sutton and Doga Alper had eight points apiece and Sutton had four rebounds and three assists. Alper had six rebounds. Maddy McVicar had seven points and four rebounds and Blanca Millan chipped in with six points, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Dor Saar had six points and four assists.

Tyler Moore’s 11 points and Kayla Jackson’s 10 points and six rebounds led UMBC (7-7 overall, 0-1 AE).

The Black Bears built a 54-14 halftime lead as they shot a blistering 69 percent from the floor (20-for-29) including an even more impressive 71.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (10-for-14).

UMBC, which has lost seven of its last eight after a 6-0 start, shot just 22.7 percent from the floor (5-for-22) in the first 20 minutes and 18.2 percent beyond the 3-point arc.

UMaine also outrebounded UMBC 19-9 and forced 11 Retriever turnovers while turning the ball over just three times.

UMaine scored the game’s first seven points and never looked back.

UMBC was able to close within 13-8 midway through the first quarter but that is when the Black Bears reeled off 25 straight points to expand the lead to 38-8.

Eleven Black Bears found their way onto the scoresheet in the first half led by Rossignol’s 16. Wadling, Saar, Alper and Fogarty each had six.

Admin API