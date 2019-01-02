UMaine women cruise past New Hampshire in America East opener

The University of Maine scored the first eight points of the first half and the first nine points after intermission and cruised to a 67-46 victory over the University of New Hampshire in their mutual America East women’s basketball opener at the Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday night.

UMaine, coming off a rigorous non-conference schedule, ended a four-game losing streak and improved its record to 8-6 overall with another conference game at home Saturday against Maryland Baltimore County.

UNH (3-11) suffered its fourth straight defeat.

Senior guard Parise Rossignol, who sat out Sunday’s loss to Chattanooga with a back injury suffered a day earlier against Fordham, led the Black Bears offensively with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field, while redshirt senior forward Tanesha Sutton had 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Junior guard Blanca Millan added 13 points for coach Amy Vachon’s Black Bears, who also got four points, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes from 6-1 junior center Fanny Wadling, who saw her first action after missing 10 games due to a concussion.

Senior center Ashley Storey, the 2015 Miss Maine Basketball from Greely High School in Cumberland Center, led UNH with a game-high 20 points and six rebounds. The Wildcats — who entered the game averaging just 54.5 points per contest this season — otherwise struggled offensively.

UNH shot just 37.5 percent (15 of 40) from the field for the game compared to 49 percent (24 of 49) for UMaine.

The Black Bears used 10 players while building a 17-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, and while UNH closed to within 17-10 on a baseline jumper by Kali Grimm 30 seconds into the second quarter, but Millan scored back-to-back baskets to restore the lead to double digits.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Alliu Gribbin and Storey kept UNH within 25-18 three minutes into the second period before Sutton went to work, converting a drive, a post-up move for a three-point play and a late drive that gave UMaine its biggest lead of the first half at 14 points.

Sutton finished the half with game-high totals of 10 points and six rebounds, while Rossignol added seven points and Millan scored six for UMaine.

Storey had eight points and four rebounds for UNH, which shot just 33 percent (7 of 21) from the field compared with 48 percent (12 of 25) for UMaine.

Wadling got the Black Bears off to a hot start in the second half, first with a pass from the high post to Rossignol for a layup and then, after a 3-pointer by Sutton, with a low-post basket as UMaine stretched its lead to 41-20 and prompted a UNH timeout with 8:10 left in the third quarter.

Rossignol then added a jumper from the right baseline to stretch the Black Bears’ advantage to 43-20.

UMaine took a 47-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Storey, who scored 10 of 12 UNH points during one stretch midway through the second half, made two free throws 23 seconds into the final period to narrow the gap to 47-33, but Rossignol answered with a 3-pointer from the right wing, a backdoor cut for a layup off a Sutton assist and a layup to push UMaine’s lead back to 54-35 midway through the fourth quarter.

