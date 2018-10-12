October 12, 2018
Politics Latest News | Poll Questions | Bangor Housing | Belfast Salmon | Deer Disease
Politics

Poliquin: Letter taking credit for saving jobs sent in error

Micky Bedell | BDN
Micky Bedell | BDN
U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin

A spokesman for Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin says a letter taking credit for saving jobs at a mill that later closed was sent to constituents “in error.”

The spokesman tells the Morning Sentinel that Poliquin and his staff apologize for the mistake.

[Do you have questions about the 2018 election in Maine? We want to answer them.]

In the letter, dated Sept. 20, Poliquin says he fought against Canadian paper subsidies that harmed Maine businesses. Poliquin says thanks to such pressure, the International Trade Commission determined the subsidies were unfair.

Poliquin says the 2015 decision saved 200 jobs. The letter didn’t mention that the mill closed in 2016 and laid off about 215 people.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like