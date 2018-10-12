Poliquin: Letter taking credit for saving jobs sent in error

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

October 12, 2018 8:11 am

A spokesman for Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin says a letter taking credit for saving jobs at a mill that later closed was sent to constituents “in error.”

The spokesman tells the Morning Sentinel that Poliquin and his staff apologize for the mistake.

In the letter, dated Sept. 20, Poliquin says he fought against Canadian paper subsidies that harmed Maine businesses. Poliquin says thanks to such pressure, the International Trade Commission determined the subsidies were unfair.

Poliquin says the 2015 decision saved 200 jobs. The letter didn’t mention that the mill closed in 2016 and laid off about 215 people.

