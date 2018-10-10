Do you have questions about the 2018 election in Maine? We want to answer them.

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• October 10, 2018 6:00 am

Updated: October 10, 2018 6:16 am

The 2018 election is less than a month away, and if you still have questions about politics in Maine, we want to answer them.

Perhaps you’re unclear on where candidates stand on certain issues. Maybe you have questions regarding how and when to register to vote, or how absentee voting works. Perhaps you’ve always wondered how congressional districts are drawn in this state. Or maybe you’re confused about ranked-choice voting and how it will be used during the election.

Over the next week, we will be collecting questions from our readers. If we receive so many good questions that we can’t answer them all, we’ll put the best questions up for a vote and let you, the readers, decide which ones the BDN’s politics team will answer. (If you’d like to be notified if there is a voting round, please select the box on the form below that says “Please notify me with updates on this series” and you’ll receive an invitation to cast your vote.)

Fill out the form below to submit your question, or email your questions to politics@bangordailynews.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

Loading…