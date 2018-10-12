Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018: Mills for governor, a profile in courage, Herbig for Maine Senate

October 12, 2018 10:00 am

Collins let Maine down

I am heartbroken, sickened, and bewildered by Sen. Susan Collins’ vote in support of Brett Kavanaugh. I feel entirely betrayed and know I am not alone. While I didn’t always agree with her political views, I felt Collins was a woman of integrity and courage, and I was proud that she represented our state.

Now I only see a woman who put party loyalty before principle, and I cannot begin to convey how sad and heartsick I am by the way she abandoned women, her state and the nation in her choice to support Kavanaugh. He is not a man of honor, integrity, fairness or reason — the traits vital to a judge. Rather, he has exhibited just the opposite — he is petty, untruthful, partisan and entitled. I was disgusted and appalled by his performance before the Senate Judiciary Committee and feel despondent that he will now serve on the Supreme Court for life.

How could Collins vote to put this sham and shame of a judge on the highest court in the nation? She has absolutely and forever lost my respect and support. I will work hard with all the other Maine people who also feel deeply betrayed to make sure that she no longer represents our state come 2020.

Sara Hessler

Ellsworth

Dodge a health care advocate

I am supporting Jan Dodge for House District 97 (Belfast, Waldo and Northport) because she is a strong advocate for education and health care for all.

Dodge has been a frequent voice in Augusta advocating for improving public education. Dodge is already known in the State House because of her years of experience working on the Maine Education Association Governmental Relations Committee. She can reach across the aisle to pass legislation to benefit the children of Maine.

Working as a school nurse for the past 17 years, I have seen the inequities in health care for our children and families in Maine. Dodge supports access to quality health care and believes it is a basic human right. I agree with her.

For these reasons, I will vote for Dodge on Nov. 6.

Janis Hogan

Belfast

Mills for governor

Maine’s next governor will face many pressing public policy challenges. One of these challenges is a lagging economy paired with a dwindling youth population. An August report from the Maine Department of Labor found that Maine is projected to see a net increase of 94 jobs between 2016 and 2026 if current trends continue. At the same time, Maine finds itself as statistically the oldest state in the nation, with the elderly population expected to outnumber the youth population as soon as 2020.

As a college student from Maine, I find these statistics very discouraging. In a few years, I will face an important decision: Do I use my newly acquired degree skills to contribute to the economy of my home state, or do I accept a potentially more competitive offer to establish myself in a different state? Many other college students like myself are contemplating this same decision.

We love the natural beauty and way of life of Maine, but worry about our ability to find a good-paying job here. That’s why I’m voting for Janet Mills for governor. She is the only candidate who has proposed practical policies to turn our economy around. Investing in upgrades to our infrastructure, fully funding our local schools and lowering health care costs are all apart of her plan to build a more prosperous Maine for everyone. On Nov. 6, I encourage you to join me in voting for Mills for governor.

Trevor Doiron

Jay

Herbig for Maine Senate

I’ve admired Erin Herbig’s tireless energy and advocacy in the House of Representatives for the past eight years. Her time at Belfast High School, where she earned a running scholarship to Boston College, and her professional background in Waldo County are a testament to the dedication and work ethic she brought to her role representing Belfast, Waldo and Northport, and are a preview of the work she will do on behalf of all Waldo County residents.

I’ve been a volunteer firefighter with the Brooks Fire Department since 2010, and Herbig was one of the first members of the Maine Legislature to raise her voice to advocate for door-to-door insurance coverage for volunteer firefighters. Herbig knows the value of community volunteers, understands the sacrifices they make, and has been our strong champion. Also, as a licensed professional engineer and co-manager of ReVision Energy, I’ve been fortunate to participate in the growth of our company in Waldo County. That growth depends on recruiting and training skilled tradespeople, and Herbig’s work advocating for workforce development through apprenticeship programs, training partnerships, adult education and vocational programs in skilled trades is critical to our continued growth.

Her commitment to business-friendly policies supporting high-speed internet access and other technologies essential to rural job creation are key to allowing young people to remain in Maine doing meaningful work. Herbig has earned my vote on Nov. 6, and I hope she earns yours, too.

Hans Albee

Brooks

A profile in courage

Sen. Susan Collins heard the accuser, who was given the opportunity to name her friends she wanted the FBI to interview, in hopes they would corroborate her story that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. Our senator waited patiently for the FBI report and studied it carefully before making her decision. In the end, the accuser’s carefully chosen witnesses could not or would not stand behind her story. Collins gave the most reasoned speech we have heard from any politician on the topic since the Senate Judiciary Committee’s circus began. Then she voted her conscience in the face of intense pressure.

By her actions, Collins has earned a place next to Maine’s other Republican profiles in courage: Margaret Chase Smith, famous for her “ Declaration of Conscience” against McCarthyism, and Bill Cohen, who had to stand against his own party during Watergate.

Roger Sproul

Augusta

