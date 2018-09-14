Maine is still the oldest state in the nation

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

The Associated Press • September 14, 2018 11:21 am

AUGUSTA, Maine — The U.S. Census Bureau says Maine is still the nation’s oldest state, with New Hampshire and Vermont right behind.

The 2017 American Community Survey found the median age in Maine was 44.6, virtually unchanged from 2016. New Hampshire had the second oldest median age at 43.1, followed by Vermont with a median age of 42.9.

The U.S. national median age is 38.

Maine has for years held the distinction of being the country’s oldest state.

The Portland Press Herald reports that last year, 252,634 people under the age of 18 lived in Maine, almost 22,000 fewer than seven years ago.

Over the same period, the estimated number of people age 65 or over grew by more than 55,000 to 266,214 — nearly 20 percent of the state’s entire population.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.