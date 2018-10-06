Doak’s school-record field goal lifts UMaine football team past Villanova

Matthew Lavoie | BDN Matthew Lavoie | BDN

• October 6, 2018 7:30 pm

Updated: October 6, 2018 8:12 pm

ORONO, Maine — Sophomore kicker Kenny Doak’s previous career-long field goal was 38 yards.

Doak had a 40-yard field goal blocked earlier in the game but he nailed a 52-yarder as time expired to give the 25th-ranked University of Maine a thrilling 13-10 victory over No. 19 Villanova in a Colonial Athletic Association game Saturday at Morse Field.

Doak’s kick matched the school record for longest field goal set by Jack Leggett in 1975 against Delaware.

UMaine (3-2, 2-0 CAA) took over on its 17-yard line following a Wildcat punt with 1:39 left.

Joe Fitzpatrick’s 10-yard run on a third-and-1 extended the drive and redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Robinson threw a 20-yard pass to Jaquan Blair to the V 44 with 45 seconds left.

Robinson connected on an 8-yarder to Micah Wright to set up the kick.

The Black Bears took a 10-3 lead by marching 75 yards on 14 plays with the second half kickoff. Fitzpatrick finished it off with a two-yard run.

But Villanova’s Julian Williams recovered an Earnest Edwards fumble at the UM 16 later in the period and Aaron Forbes scored on a 2-yard run to tie it.

Robinson, playing in place of the injured Chris Ferguson, completed 16 of 30 passes for 146 yards. Fitzpatrick ran for 66 yards on 15 carries.

Villanova’s Jack Schetelich, playing in place of injured Zach Bednarczyk, completed 12 of 25 yards for 93 yards. He was sacked four times. Forbes gained 48 yards on 12 carries.

The two teams combined for just 201 total yards in the first half as both offenses struggled.

Villanova (3-3, 0-3 CAA) scored on its first possession as an out-of-bounds kickoff and an offsides penalty gave the Wildcats good field position at their own 40 yard line.

Villanova marched 47 yards on 13 plays with Schetelich’s 6-yard scramble on a fourth-and-2 extending the drive and giving Villanova the ball at the UM 23-yard line.

But the next three plays produced just five yards so Kresge came on to split the uprights and give the visitors a 3-0 lead.

UMaine’s only scoring drive began later in the first quarter at its own 3-yard line following a 57-yard punt by Nathan Fondacaro.

An 11-yard run by wide receiver Edwards gave UMaine an important first down at the 16-yard line and Robinson scampered 16 yards to pick up another first down at the 32.

Edwards carried for 10 yards and, on a third-and-10 at the Villanova 37, a Robinson pass was tipped in the air and Blair outwrestled two Wildcat defensive backs to haul it in at the 13.

A Fitzpatrick rush for no gain and two incompletions brought Doak onto the field and he converted to tie it.

Late in the half, the teams swapped interceptions with Richard Carr picking off a Schetelich pass and setting UMaine up at its own 47.

But, three plays later, Keeling Hunter intercepted a Robinson pass at midfield with 56 seconds remaining.

Schetelich found Brandon Chadbourn across the middle for a 24-yard gain down to the M 15 but, two plays later, UMaine senior linebacker Sterling Sheffield overpowered a blocker and sacked Schetelich for a 12-yard loss. Kresge’s 46-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left with 10 seconds left.

Kresge’s career long field goal was 46 yards (twice) and both came against UMaine.