Yale handles injury-plagued UMaine football team

Gregory Payan | AP

September 29, 2018 6:15 pm

Updated: September 29, 2018 6:21 pm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The No. 16 University of Maine football team (2-2, 1-0 CAA) dropped its final non-conference contest of the season at Yale (2-1, 1-0 Ivy) by a 35-14 final on Saturday afternoon at Reese Stadium.

Earnest Edwards and Jaquan Blair each pulled down second half touchdown receptions of 50 and 63-yards, respectively, to total the scoring for the Black Bears.

Yale quarterback Kurt Rawlings paced the Bulldog offense, going 22-for-34 for 306-yards and four touchdowns, three coming through the air. JP Shohfi was Rawlings’ leading target, hauling in 10 receptions for 124-yards.

Maine rush defense, which entered as the CAA leaders allowing just 40.7 yards per game, surrendered 90 to the Yale ground attack. The difference on offense came through the air were Yale outgained the Black Bears, 306-179.

Individually, Jeff DeVaughn posted a career, and game-high, nine stops while Deshawn Stevens added seven tackles. Taji Loweposted 2.0 tackles for loss, including a sack, and six total stops.

Third down also proved to be a struggle for the Black Bears, who finished the game 3-for-13 while going 0-for-3 when facing fourth down. Yale convereted on over 50-percent (8-of-15) of its third down opportunities.

How it happened:

1Q