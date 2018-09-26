North Carolina native becomes new sports anchor at Bangor TV station

Larry Mahoney | BDN Larry Mahoney | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • September 26, 2018 1:00 am

John Wagoner, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, is the new sports anchor at WVII ABC 7 and WFVX Fox 22 in Bangor.

He will work under Andrew Badillo, who took over as sports director/anchor after Jon Alba left last month for a sports reporter/anchor job at News 13 Orlando/Spectrum Sports 360 in Florida.

The 22-year-old Wagoner graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in broadcast journalism last May.

“I’m excited to be here,” Wagoner said. “I’m not used to being in the cold. I’ve never lived above the Mason-Dixon line. But I figured I’d better jump into it now.”

He said even though he is only 22, “it doesn’t mean I’m not experienced.”

“But I certainly have plenty to learn and I’m excited about working under Andrew. He seems like he definitely knows what he’s doing,” he added.

Wagoner worked in media at the University of South Carolina and produced a sports show for a year. He even covered the women’s basketball Final Four.

He worked for the ABC and CBS affiliates in Columbia, South Carolina, and he was also a runner for CBS Sports at the Wyndham (Golf) Championship in his native Greensboro.

Wagoner had been working as an intern for a political firm in Columbia, South Carolina, and was doing some job searching when one of his former professors at the University of South Carolina told him there was an opening in Bangor. The professor had learned about it from another of his former students, WVII ABC 7 and WFVX Fox 22 morning news anchor Blake Lipton.

Wagoner said he “loves high school football” and is looking forward to seeing a packed Alfond Arena for a University of Maine men’s hockey game.

“We have a club hockey team at South Carolina, but they play at the local rink,” said Wagoner who was curious about whether the sport of curling was played in Maine.

“That’s a very interesting sport,” he said.

