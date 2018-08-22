Sports director leaving Bangor’s Channel 7-Fox 22

Courtesy of ABC 7/FOX 22 Courtesy of ABC 7/FOX 22

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • August 22, 2018 3:15 pm

WVII ABC 7 and WFVX Fox 22 sports director Jon Alba will be leaving for a new job in a bigger market after Friday night’s sportscast.

Alba, 25, said due to contract constraints he can’t disclose his new station, but he did say he will be a sports anchor-reporter and that his new job starts in mid-September.

“Bangor was exactly what I was told it was going to be: a great place to learn and to interact with great people,” said Alba, who was one of the youngest sports directors at a TV station when he came to Bangor at age 22.

“I’m super grateful for the chance to cover sports in an area that cares so much about local sports. I’m very thankful for being given a lot of creative freedom for presenting sports in a unique way. Not many stations would have given someone that kind of creative freedom at age 22,” Alba said. ”That allowed me to step up to the plate and take my game to the next level.”

Alba earned a degree in broadcast journalism from Quinnipiac University, where he was also the general manager of the school’s television station, which won the 2014 Pinnacle Award for best college television station in the country.

Alba said one moment that will always stand out in his memory was Ellsworth’s 42-40 overtime win over Caribou in their Class B North basketball semifinal in 2016 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Bryce Harmon’s desperation 40-foot shot at the buzzer forced overtime for Ellsworth and Bruce St. Peter’s 10-foot jumper as time expired in OT decided it.

“It was the first time I physically felt the passion from the fans in Maine. The place was buzzing. It sent chills down my spine,” Alba said.

Alba, a native of East Brunswick, New Jersey, will be replaced by his former Quinnipiac University understudy Andrew Badillo, who has been the No. 2 man in the sports department at the station for a year. The station is expected to hire another sports anchor.

The 22-year-old Badillo, an Orangeburg, New York, native, said he “learned a lot in year one. I’m looking forward to picking up where Jon left off and adding my spin to it.”

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.